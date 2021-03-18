UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,852,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,487,000 after purchasing an additional 194,047 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.36. 71,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.09. The company has a market cap of $341.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.