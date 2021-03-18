Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 6.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.71 and last traded at $101.67. Approximately 5,959,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,783,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.