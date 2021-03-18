Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 382.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 624,960 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.47% of Univar Solutions worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.