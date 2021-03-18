Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

