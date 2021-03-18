Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66,074.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $66,074.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00076937 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002730 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

