Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $54.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,485,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $124.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

