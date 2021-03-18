Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
NASDAQ:UPST traded up $54.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,485,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $124.75.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
