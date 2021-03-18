Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UPST. Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.
Shares of UPST stock traded up $32.70 on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.65. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $105.58.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
