Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPST. Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $32.70 on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.65. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

