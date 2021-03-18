Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Upstart stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

