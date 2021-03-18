Upstart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 61,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,371% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $53.35 on Thursday, hitting $114.14. 393,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

