Upstart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 61,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,371% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.
Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.
Shares of UPST stock traded up $53.35 on Thursday, hitting $114.14. 393,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
