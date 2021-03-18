Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $140.21 million and $17.48 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $14.02 or 0.00023803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00629189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025008 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.