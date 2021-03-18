Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells C$295,301.83 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$295,301.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,602,615.56.

Shares of URE stock traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$1.53. 332,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

