Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 3,938,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,843,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Specifically, insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $246,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares in the company, valued at $501,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,264 shares of company stock valued at $775,360 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

