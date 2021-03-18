Urus Hits One Day Volume of $183,486.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $11.06 or 0.00019973 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $183,486.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00477059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00064806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00150719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00673900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00079999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

