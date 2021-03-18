US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.85. 3,333,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,226,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

