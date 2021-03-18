USD Coin (USDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $9.46 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.80 or 0.03102864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,673,548,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,448,958,752 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

