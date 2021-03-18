USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $221.62 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.49 or 0.00458293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00137451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.71 or 0.00661392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

