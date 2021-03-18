USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $51.86 million and $461,076.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.28 or 0.00927311 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.00362622 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031727 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011988 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002712 BTC.
