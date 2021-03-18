Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.