Utrust Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $268.54 million and $22.29 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.