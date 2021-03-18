Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

