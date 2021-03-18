V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $38,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -602.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

