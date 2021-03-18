V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068399 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024977 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
