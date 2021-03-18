Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.22 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Vai has a market cap of $147.22 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 163,962,692 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

