Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 6,225,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,072,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,455.85, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

