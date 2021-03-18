Valvoline Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

VVV stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

