Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,918 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,675. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

