Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

