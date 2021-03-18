Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $77,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $186.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.