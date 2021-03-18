Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $112,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

VONG stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.88. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,969. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $262.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09.

