Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,653,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $250.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $262.81.

