Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 290.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.45. 14,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,897. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

