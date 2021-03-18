Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.20. 149,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.