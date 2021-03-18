Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 734,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.26. 203,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,642. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $366.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

