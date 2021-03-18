Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.