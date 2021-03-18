Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $333,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.66. 48,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

