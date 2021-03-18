Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 234,034 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,210,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.02. 62,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

