Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $16,142.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00004943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 871,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,121 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.