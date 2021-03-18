Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Down 5.1%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.08 and last traded at $53.30. Approximately 1,070,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,603,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $9,690,181.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,951,000.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.