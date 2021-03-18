Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

