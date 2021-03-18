Veil Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $12,385.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.80 or 1.00048032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.51 or 0.00391481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.87 or 0.00744672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00077781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.