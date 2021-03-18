Veles (VLS) Price Down 26.1% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Veles has a market cap of $85,488.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,615 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

