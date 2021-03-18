Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

VLDR opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

