Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 568.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.