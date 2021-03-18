Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

