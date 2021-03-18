Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Vera Bradley worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,803 shares of company stock worth $9,705,612 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,691. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.