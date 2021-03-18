Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 1,500,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,060,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

