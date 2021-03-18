Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $69.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 144.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $69.35 million and $25.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00159406 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

