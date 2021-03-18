Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Verbund stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. Verbund has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

