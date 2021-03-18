Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.74

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 30289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,229,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

