Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 537.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

